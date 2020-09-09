Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama when elected again as President of Ghana will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption under the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA) during the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto ahead of the 2020 general elections, he opined that the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has deliberately refused to address all corruption scandals since it took office from the previous administration.

He, however, assured that the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is committed to lead the fight against corruption in the country as he believes eradicating it is a sure way to ensure development of the country.

“His Excellency John Mahama makes the commitment to make corruption once again a high-risk activity,” he said.

“The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned a blind eye to numerous corruption scandals that have forced the nation since its assumption of power in 2017,” Minority Leader addressed the gathering.

“John Dramani Mahama will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption, whether it is BOST, National Youth Authority or Kroll and Associates. It is only in Ghana that excavators can go missing, found and nothing happens. That will not happen under a John Mahama Presidency.”