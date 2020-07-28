Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwamena Ahwoi, has revealed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was not his preferred choice for the party’s running mate.

Though he did not mention his preferred candidate, Mr Ahwoi said he had to support Prof. Opoku-Agyemang immediately her appointment was announced.

ALSO READ:

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kojo Yankson, he described the NDC running mate as a good material for the new role.

He also said her appointment had caused some level of confusion in the governing New Patriotic Party as the NDC charts a new course by nominating a woman.

“It is not time yet. Otherwise, I would reveal to you what I did and who my preferred choice was for the running mate position. Jane was not my choice but the moment she was announced I accepted her because she is a good material,” he said.

“She was President Mahama’s Education Minister. She was not my Education Minister. If anybody should be a better judge of her as a politician; it should be Mahama,” he said.

The Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development also described the pairing of Mr Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang as a brilliant ticket.

He recommended the NDC ticket to Ghanaians.