The ex-wife of popular fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, Afia Mansah, has thrown her weight behind Lydia Alhassaan ahead of the 2020 December elections.

According to her, she is urging all constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon to join her in her crusade because she is a mother for all.

Taking to her Instagram page, she said:

Privileged to have been invited by the hardworking MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, @lydiasalhassan . Her Kind is real and I urge all constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon to join me vote her for the second time because she’s a mother for all.

