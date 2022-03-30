Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has taken to his social media to address his followers after Parliament approved the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill yesterday.

This decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

During its passage, the Minority Caucus was not in Parliament as it had staged a walkout.

Reacting to this, Kwame A Plus said he wasn’t surprised the E-levy bill went through successfully because it had all been pre-planned.

Speaking on the Minority walking out prior to the passage of the bill, A Plus said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) only wanted to create an impression that they are fighting for Ghanaians.

According to him, if NDC should win the elections in 2024, they will not scrap the same controversial bill they are fighting against presently.

Check out his post below:

I knew from the get-go that they will pass it; I knew very well that these sakawa people pretending to be fighting for Ghana will take…. (if I say it they will take me to the privileges committee.) 🏃🏃🏃🏃😂😂 and stage an E-Walkout to create an impression that they fought for the people.

Sad thing is, just like talk tax, they will never scrap it if they come to power in 2024.

So you actually believed that they were fighting for you? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 One day, the young shall grow to understand NDC and NPP well well. 😂😂😂😂

They will always insult me but at the end of it all, they will be disappointed and I’ll be laughing like killer.

MORE: