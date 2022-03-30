President Nana Akufo-Addo has touted the management of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ghana as exemplary.

He has also acknowledged lives have been saved by the grace of God when his government made it a priority.

President Akufo-Addo said these while delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30.

“I took the decision we would prioritise the saving of lives, and, then, we would get together to rebuild our economy. Nobody imagined the devastation would be so widespread and last so long,” he said.

Despite the hard lesson he admitted arose as a result of the covid, he added it has shaped the country to be better.

“We had to learn some very hard lessons, and our belief in the need to be self-sufficient was reinforced when vaccine nationalism was played out blatantly by the rich and powerful countries,” he noted.

The president, however, indicated that his government has initiated steps to ensure the local production of vaccines.