President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host the Black Stars earlier today following their 2022 World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars on Tuesday confirmed their place in the Mundial for the fourth time.

Ghana were paired with their rivals, Nigeria to battle for a place in the World Cup.

In the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana were held to a goalless drawn game despite dominating the game.

In the return leg tie at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the Black Stars put up an impressive performance to end the game 1-1.

Captain Thomas Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.

The Black Stars, thus, secured a historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

The playing body and the technical team arrived in Ghana at 1:30 AM at the Kotoka International Airport.

However, the entire team will be hosted at the Jubilee House at 14:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo becomes the second ingenious Coach to take Ghana to the World Cup after Kwasi Appiah in 2014.