Dancehall act Stonebwoy did not let his distance from Ghana hinder him from celebrating the country’s latest feat.

Stonebwoy joined the millions of Ghanaians worldwide to jubilate after the Black Stars beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite enjoying the breeze of Miami, the Bhim Nation boss in his own way taunted the Nigerian squad amid interesting dance moves.

“You are allowed to fool”, he said while jamming to a beat he recorded to showcase his jolly mood.

Stonebwoy also congratulated the Black Stars team captained by Thomas Partey as well as the management for giving the country the long-awaited qualification.

He further started a live video to dance for Ghanaian supporters for a prediction come true.

The artiste is one of the few persons who declared the Black Stars will qualify, despite what seemed to be a tight, unpredictable match.