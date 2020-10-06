Multiple award-winning Kumawood actor and TV show host, Kwaku Manu, has wowed his many fans and followers with a fresh photo of his pretty daughter, Vida Osei Manu.

In the latest photo of the young lady sighted on the official Instagram page of the actor, Kwaku Manu was taking time off his busy schedule to wish her daughter ahead of her birthday.

The photo saw Vida Osei Manu beaming with an infectious smile as she posed for the camera.

It appears the photo was taken in the plush mansion of the Kumawood star and was probably taken by Kwaku Manu himself.

From the look of things, the proud father might have been taking his princess on a day out to have fun.

After posting the photo, Kwaku Manu captioned it: “Happy birthday in advance @vidaoseimanu”

Many fans and followers who saw the photo of the pretty princess took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her with some thinking it was actually her birthday.