Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has mounted a spirited defense for his colleague Funny Face’s ex-girlfriend following accusations made by the comedian against her character.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Kwaku Manu revealed that Vanessa has been the primary caregiver for the children she shares with Funny Face for the past four years.

He revealed that, Funny Face has not contributed financially to their upkeep during their separation.

Kwaku Manu believes it is unfair for his colleague to continuously vilify his baby mama on social media by making allegations including claims that she has separated him from his children.

The Kumawood actor said since making a comeback in the industry, Funny Face has not made enough efforts to visit his children in the Ashanti Region where they live.

He highlighted Miss Vanessa’s responsibilities in providing for their children’s basic needs such as food, education, and medical expenses, while also managing their day-to-day care.

Kwaku Manu said she cannot be expected to carry her children to Accra when she is not only their sole caretaker but, is working to provide for them.

Kwaku Manu said that despite all this, she facilitates video calls between Funny Face and the children.

The actor said he will help Funny Face maintain a relationship with his children if the actor reached out to him.

Additionally, there are other people through whom he first met Miss Vanessa that Funny Face could contact for help, the Kumawood actor said.

Kwaku Manu said it is important for the comedian to put his interests aside and put his children’s interests and future before his.

“Funny Face cannot claim to want to see his children without making any effort to see them” he added.

This comes after the actor was involved in an accident in Kakraba, Kasoa in the Central Region. Funny Face knocked down four people – a mother with two children and a motor rider – with his car.

So far, one has been in a coma since the accident while the other three are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Centre.

Prior to this, Funny Face said he was halting all efforts to contact his children.

He claimed that all his efforts to reach out to his former partner have proved futile claiming that she has been avoiding him.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu has pleaded with Funny Face to get his life together.

He warned that if his colleague did not put a stop to his antics, the general public would grow tired and withdraw their support.

