President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S. Okraku, has assured that the Black Stars will make Ghanaians proud at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who are four-times African champions, on Tuesday evening held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the final playoff tie of the African qualifiers.

Courtesy of that result, Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be hosted in the Arab country.

On Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo hosted the Black Stars playing body, the technical team and the Ghana FA hierarchy at the Jubilee House to show his appreciation following the memorable qualification.

Speaking at the meeting at the seat of the Presidency, Kurt Okraku assured President Akufo-Addo that arrangements were being made to ensure the Black Stars make the country proud in Qatar.

According to him, the players are eager and determined to make the country proud following their qualification for the Mundial.

Ghana is expected to know its group for the world cup on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Although it is likely the Black Stars will face some of the world’s strongest national teams at the group stage of the Mundial, GFA boss Kurt Okraku is confident that with preparations, the team will do well.

Ghana is making its fourth World Cup appearance having missed out in the last edition in 2018 in Russia.