Commotion took over a wedding service after the officiating pastor refused to unite the couple over the bride’s choice of embellishment.

The pastor requested the bride and her maids to wipe off their makeup and rip off their artificial nails before he commences the order for the day.

He took it upon himself to set the brides face to default with a white wipe he borrowed from one of the pastors.

The no-nonsense pastor ignored all cries of pleas as he attended to the bride, before proceeding to repeat same on all the bridesmaids.

Furthermore, he took the bride by the hand and ripped off all her artificial nails while the groom watched in dismay.