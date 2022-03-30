Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has charged the Black Stars to replicate the same performance during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana on Tuesday secured a place for the Mundial against Nigeria following a 1-1 drawn game in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Ghana qualified on the basis of the away goals rule.

While addressing Parliament in his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, the President asked the House to acknowledge the side, that booked one of the five spots available to Africa “against the odds,” with three cheers, a request the Members of Parliament obliged.

President Akufo-Addo added that the exploits of the Black Stars are being celebrated by Ghanaians across the country and that he expected the team to build on this and achieve more success in Qatar later this year.

“Their qualification has brought so much joy to Ghanaians and we’re looking forward to an outstanding performance in Qatar,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the team will be hosted later today at the Jubilee House.

Ghana, having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial in Russia in 2018 will know their group opponents for the World Cup on Friday.