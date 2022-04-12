Budding artiste and a member of the Kumerica group, Jay Bahd, has survived a ghastly accident.

Details of his accident are yet to be established, but videos currently in circulation captured the front part of his blue car badly damaged and his windshield destroyed.

He was captured receiving treatment at the Hag Hospital in Accra in the presence of his management and colleagues.

Days after the crash, Jay Bhad has posted videos of his badly damaged car, while entreating his followers to be safe.

“Yesterday was a very bad day but Thank God I survived this accident. And I really appreciate everybody who texted or called to check up on me, I’m fine and recovering. Please let’s be safe outchea and live long,” he posted.

Watch video below: