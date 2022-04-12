Identical triplet sisters, known in the social space as Comrades triplets, have revealed they are dating the same man.

Speaking in an an on Jalang’o TV, the threesome; namely Cate, Eve and Mary said they fell in love with one Bigman Stevo on different occasions.

Cate spotted the said man first and shared the news with the rest who also fell in love.

“I used to watch him on YouTube and one day I told my sister Mary about him, she admitted on having a crush on him and when they mentioned to their sister Eve, they realized she had a crush on the man too,” Cate said.

The triplets say the man has agreed to marry them all and they are also okay with marrying the same man.

He, however, asked for more time in order to gather the bride price for the three sisters.

“We have plans that he takes each one of us on a date, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively then we have a joint date on a Friday evening,” the sisters added.

According to the sisters, the only condition they had for the man was to love them equally.

“Our condition is he has to love us equally; he should try his best to love us equally,” said the sisters.

They, however, revealed that their future husband sometimes gets confused on who is who.

Speaking during a separate interview the boyfriend said his family was excited about him dating the triplets and are eagerly waiting for him to introduce them officially to the family.