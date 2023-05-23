Provisional results from the bye-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti region shows the New Patriotic Party candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim is garnering more votes than his competitors.

Counting of ballots is underway from the 75 polling centres ahead of collation after voting ended at 5pm.

The National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa and the two independent candidates are trailing.

The polls so far have been largely peaceful, watched by a heavy police presence, with the NPP and NDC deploying high-level officials as polling officials.

Kumawu has 34,800 registered voters, however, poll watchers say turnout in bye-elections are generally below par.

The NDC has vowed to wrestle the seat, made vacant following the death of the NPP’s Philip Basoah, from the NPP which has always been won by the NPP since 2000.

Already supporters of the NPP and its candidate are on the streets in wild jubilation.

Below are some of the results trickling in from correspondents:

LA JHS Sekyere Mission

Npp 252

NDC 122

Indep 8

2nd Independent 0

Rejected ballot 2

Methodist Polling Station 1 Kumawu

Ernest Anim NPP 150

Amankwaa NDC 17

Kwaku Duah 1 23

Kwaku Dua 2 0

Rejected 0

Total votes cast 190

Registered voters 269

Methodist Church 2 Kumawu

Ernest Anim NPP 131

Kwasi Amankwaa NDC 17

Kwaku Duah 1 17

Kwaku Duah 2 0

Rejected 0

Total votes 165

Total Registered 228

Savior Mission, Abotanso

NPP – 109

NDC – 71

IND(1) – 2

IND(2) – 1

Total votes cast – 183

YAADWASO KUMAWU F361304

NPP: 144

NDC: 16

IND: 60

IND: 1

REJECTED: 1

Sekyere Pentecost A.

Ernest Ayim = 850

NDC = 30

Kwaku Duah Snr = 54

Kwaku Duah jnr = 3

Papase 2 or B Polling station

Yaw Anim 150

NDC -23

K Duah 1- 107

K Duah 2- 0

Rejected -3

Apostolic Church Kumawu

NPP 165

NDC: 28

Independent 69

Rejected :3

PAPAASE KUMAWU 1

1. NPP = 152

2. NDC = 19

3. Kwaku Duah(1) = 108

4. Kwaku Duah (2) = 0

Rejected =

Spoilt = 2

R.C PRIMARY SCHOOL RESULTS

NUMBER OF REGISTER -499

NO OF VOTE CAST – 359

REJECTED BALLOTS – 4

No1 NPP – 274

No2 NDC : 24

No3 INDEPENDENT 1 : 57

No 4INDEPENDENT 2 : 0

Abenaso Methodist

Total vote cast – 248

Npp – 160

Ndc – 60

Kweku duah – 20

Ind – 2

Rejected – 6

Kumawu Presbyterian School Polling Station

Ernest Anim – 249

Akwasi Amankwaah- 65

Kwaku Duah Senior – 59

Kwaku Duah Junior – 0

Rejected – 5