Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kumawu went into a jubilant mood following the counting of ballots from more than 50 polling stations that indicated the NPP candidate was in a lead in the Kumawu bye-election.

Early results in the by-election put the NPP candidate in a comfortable lead followed by the NDC candidate. 

The dreaded Kwaku Duah is in the third position.




