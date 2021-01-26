The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is set to eject traders plying their trade on pavements and streets in the Central Business District.

The KMA has called on traders to voluntarily leave such areas by January 30, 2020 to avoid forceful ejection.

The Assembly is reminding traders to stick to their pledge of leaving the sites after their Christmas sale permit ended on January 15.

The exercise, the KMA says, has become necessary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated health risks posed by the traders’ congestion.

