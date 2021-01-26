Proverbially the longest month of the year, January seems to be ticking away quite faster than usual.

However, after so many days, weeks and ‘’months’’, we are still here with six whole days to go.

In every new year, many shops review prices and rates on items usually go up. The most common commodities and essentials however should be affordable and easily accessible to all.

Jumia, Africa’s leading online retail company has declared Thursday, 28th January as National Rice Day in Ghana with some mouthwatering offers on rice as well as other essential food brands.

This is the day to stock up and save BIG! Load your wallets and get ready!

The Jumia Rice day presents a unique opportunity for Ghanaians to enjoy up to 50% off different brands of rice and other essential items.

Can you imagine getting a big 25kg bag of Lele rice for as low as Ghs 1? That’s a whopping 99% discount right there.

The 5kg Cindy rice also goes for Ghs 32 and the tasty Lele sardine reduced to Ghs 3. There will be many many deals on Jumia Rice Day and everyone should mark their calendars.

Speaking on the upcoming Jumia Rice Day Celebration , Charles Njugunah , Chief Marketing Officer at Jumia Ghana said ‘’ Rice is a food staple for more than 3.5 billion people around the world and a very important one in Ghana. With many tasty meals prepared using rice, Ghanaians simply love their rice. From ‘’Jollof and Fried rice’’ to ‘’Rice water’’ and ‘’Omotuo’’ , we understand the key importance of rice to the everyday Ghanaian. To this end, we have partnered with some

“Jumia gives us a wider audience and that gives us the edge to continue to delight our customers/consumers with Top Quality Lele Brands. Providing quality yet affordable food products to Ghanaians is a priority for us and this is very much aligned with Jumia’s brand vision which makes this partnership great ” added Mr Hussein Ali, Managing Director of Lele Foods

On the day, there will be flash sales at 9am, 3pm and 7pm while a couple of loyal customers can win a full 1 year supply of rice. It’s an exciting time to enjoy delicious rice while still saving more.

This sale lasts for 1 day only and is on while stocks last.There will also be flip & win games where customers can win vouchers worth Ghs 140, Ghs 210 and Ghs 350 to shop on Jumia.

The Jumia Rice Day promises to be really exciting and rewarding. Don’t miss out.

