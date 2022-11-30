About 14 pupils of the Great Faith Rockery School in Kumasi are receiving treatment at two different hospitals after their school bus was involved in a road accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus lost control of the steering wheel and somersaulted into a ditch close to the Subin River on the Asokwa-Ahodwo road.

Four of the pupils onboard the bus were sent to a private hospital at Ahodwo, whilst the other 10 are receiving treatment at the Asokwa Children’s Hospital.

A medical doctor at the Asokwa Children’s Hospital, Dr Fred Fonjang, said the children are in a safe condition.

He described the condition of six of the pupils as minor.

“After examination, clinically they are stable but four of them had minor injuries so we are planning to detain the four, do series of X-rays and then hopefully they will be fine,” he explained.

Taxi driver, Seidu Innusah, who helped convey four other children to a private hospital at Ahodwo, said the children were in safe condition.

Eyewitnesses, who gave a helping hand at the accident scene, called on school proprietors to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“Though an accident can occur at any time, regular maintenance can avoid such incidents,” said one eyewitness.