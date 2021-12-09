Recent robbery attacks in dark spots within the city have prompted the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to take action to improve illumination.

City Mayor, Samuel Pyne, says the Regional Security Council is mounting strategies to douse any pending danger ahead of Christmas.

This includes lighting up dark places with street lights.

The city of Kumasi has experienced robbery attacks at food joints and mobile money vending shops.

To help deal with the challenge, 3,000 pieces of street bulbs have been distributed to assembly members to light up the city ahead of the festive season.

Each Assembly member is installing 50 pieces of street bulbs for the light up the city project.

The Presiding Member for the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, described the insecurity as alarming, hence the need for urgent attention.

Mr Pyne advised the traveling public to beware of pick-pockets and confidence- tricksters this festive season.