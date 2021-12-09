The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to three institutions that together owe the power distribution firm over ¢500,000 in electricity bills.

The institutions are Tema Steel; Elite Company, a subsidiary of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Central University at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the ECG, it will only restore power supply when it is satisfied with the payment terms of the debt from these institutions.

Shadrack leads the ECG Taskforce and told Joy Business that ECG will pursue all its defaulters till they settle their outstanding debt.

“Elite company, a subsidiary of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority at Community 25 is disconnected with a bill of about ¢99,000, Central University and Tema Steel. Central University has about ¢400,000 to pay to ECG, Tema Steel is owing about ¢21,000 and Elite company also owes ¢99,000,” he said.

He further said “for now Central University has come to do some payments, but it’s not enough. So we’ve asked them to pay ¢100,000 before power will be restored. I’ve been informed that Tema Steel has come to the office.”

Continuing, he said, “Central University has also come to the office so that we’ll give them a schedule that we want and after the schedule is given and they default, we’ll go back and disconnect them”.

The ECG has embarked on a distress action in the Greater Accra Region to retrieve debts from customers, running into billions of Ghana cedis.

Just a few days ago, it cut power supply to the state oil refinery, Tema Oil Refinery, for its huge indebtedness.