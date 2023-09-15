Residents of Ampeyoo and Ampabame, both suburbs of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, have been left in a state of shock, following the gruesome killing of a young businesswoman, allegedly by her male house-help.

Afua Ahenkan, also known as Princess Afua, was allegedly stabbed several times by the young man she hired from an agency barely one month ago.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the garage of her home at Apaaso on Tuesday, September 12, a day after she had been killed.

Though information on the killing is scanty, reports suggest that she is the daughter-in-law of former Ghana Black Stars and Asante Kotoko legend, Reverend Osei Kofi.

Madam Ahenkan is said to have hired the services of the suspect to support her business since her husband is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

The suspect is said to have attacked the deceased while she was on a phone call.

The wild cry for help by the deceased is said to have raised the suspicion of the caller at the other end who then travelled to her house after several phone calls later went unanswered.

Reports say the suspect dragged her lifeless body into the garage and bolted with his madam’s car, money and other belongings.

Police investigators from the Ashanti Central Regional Command have visited the crime scene.

Police then launched a manhunt for the suspect whilst the body was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

At the time of filing this report, sources said the suspect had been arrested at his hideout in Accra.

He is expected to be escorted to Kumasi to assist police investigations.

