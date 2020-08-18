Young Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has caused a stir with his latest post on his social media page.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has posted a video suggesting that he has welcomed his first child, a girl.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of the baby whose identity he disclosed as Kimbelly.

He added she was welcomed into the world a week ago and held the baby while two women, who all rocked white outfits, stood by him.

ALSO READ:

The video had his new hit ‘Open Gate’ play in the background with the caption: It’s A Blessing How Every Gate Is Opening For Me This Year 🙏🏾 Little Princess Is A Week Old Today ❤️.

#OpenGate #Kimbelly👶🏼.”

Watch the video below: