The Black Princesses will continue to remain in camp despite the postponement of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] on Sunday announced the postponement of the qualifiers due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers was scheduled to be played from September 3-5 for the first leg, and 10-12 September 2020 for the return leg.

However, the Coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of these games and CAF was compelled to do so in order to preserve players’ health.

“The female U-20 [Black Princesses] team will remain in camp despite CAF’s postponement of the upcoming match,” Henry Asante Twum, Head of Communications of the Ghana Football Association told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The best thing to do is keep them in camp amid this COVID period.

“However, this won’t affect both coaches’ plan in any way,” he added.

Ghana’s U-20 female side were billed to face Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, a total of seven players have tested positive to coronavirus at the camp of the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses.

Football and other contact sports remain suspended.