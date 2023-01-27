One suspect has been arrested in connection with the Krofrom reprisal gang attack.

The attack resulted in the death of one person and a six-bedroom house burnt.

Police say Nana Osei Gyeabour, alias Point, was picked up in his hideout for his alleged involvement in the violent disturbances which occurred on January 25, 2023.

The suspect, in the company of some others, is said to have attacked the deceased victim, Kwabena Azure, on January 25 and inflicted multiple machete wounds on him.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.Following the death of the victim, on January 27, a group of people believed to be friends of the deceased besieged the scene of the attack at Krofrom and set the place ablaze.

Though the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, it was late as occupants of the house could not salvage anything.

Police in a statement on Friday January 27, 2023 says calm has since been restored as law and order is maintained in the area.

Police have launched a manhunt for remaining suspects who are on the run as investigations continue.