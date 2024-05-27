Residents of Krabonso in the Kintampo South District have commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and his wife, Naada Jinapor.

They also lauded the MP for Kintampo South, Alex Gyan, for the provision of a 3-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

The pupils of Krabonso JHS in the Kintampo South District previously learned under a dilapidated structure, making teaching impossible during the rainy season.

To address this situation, the GETFund initiated a classroom project in 2018, but it never progressed until a request was made to Lawyer Mrs. Naada Jinapor, a native of the town, and her husband for support.

The 3-unit classroom block has now been reconstructed and furnished with electricity, ceiling fans, and furniture, fully funded by the couple.

At a short ceremony to hand over the project to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the MP for Kintampo South, Alex Gyan, thanked Mr. and Mrs. Jinapor for their gesture and encouraged the pupils to take advantage of the improved facilities to enhance their learning.

In his handing-over address, the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, appealed to the people to remember Dr. Bawumia and Alex Gyan in the December 7 polls.

He pledged his family’s continued support for the community.

The Kintampo District Director of GES, Daniel Yaw Appiah, called for more such support.

Scores of parents and pupils also expressed their joy and gratitude for the gesture.

