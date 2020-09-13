Alleged witches at Kpatinga in Gushegu Municipality of the Northern region are appealing to be connected to the national grid.

The camp which houses about thirty three (33) women accused of witchcraft have been without electricity for years making life unbearable for them.

Interesting, there are poles which connect power other communities near the camp.

This situation, a livid woman who spoke to Adom News’ Northern Regional correspondent, Illiasu Abdul Rauf said put their lives at risk.

She also revealed that, they share their rooms with snakes and other reptiles due to lack of power.

“We appeal to government to provide us with good houses because they are also citizens and deserve better” she added.

