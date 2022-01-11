The Ministry for the Interior has renewed the curfew hours in three troubled areas of the country.

The areas are Bimbilla in the Northern Region, where there is a protracted chieftaincy dispute; Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region, where early last year, one person was shot dead in chieftaincy violence; and Alavanyo and Nkonya in the Oti Region, where the two towns are engaged in a boundary dispute.

The renewal of the curfews were contained in a press release from the Ministry of the Interior dated January 6, 2022, and signed by the Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery.

Bimbilla

On Bimbilla, the release said the minister, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 a.m effective Friday, January 7, 2022

“Government continues to urge Chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area,” the statement said.

The statement added that there was a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla town and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

It warned that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Alavanyo and Nkonya

With regard to Alavanyo and Nkonya towns and their environs, the statement said the Minister by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Sunday, January 9, 2022.

“Government continues to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for their efforts to ensure peace in the area and urges them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

“Meanwhile, government will like to reiterate that there is a ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” it urged.

Kpatinga and environs

For Kpatinga, the statement indicated that the minister, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on the town and its environs from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am effective Friday, January 7, 2022.

It said the government continued to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and people of the area for their efforts to ensure peace of the area.

Consequently, the statement urged them to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Kpatinga and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Ministry cautioned.