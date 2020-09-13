Kojo Addae-Mensah has expressed displeasure with the current Asante Kotoko happenings emphasising the role of a Board is supervisory.

The former Kotoko Express Board Chair and Databank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed the need for the Board to allow the current CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah the freehand to direct the running of the club.

He gave an insight into what the current companies’ code directs Board members to do.

“There is a clear distinction between the role of a Board and the role of management. With the new companies act, a lot of responsibilities rest on a Board but it is a responsibility to make Board members aware of happenings to be sure what is going on is in accordance with the law, give direction when appropriate and not the day-to-day running in a company,” he told Nhyira Sports in an interview.

“The CEO is always given the free-hand to work according to his strategy and the law,” he said.

The ace administrator further expressed his concern about what the ideal structure should be for the porcupine warriors.

“Otumfuo appointed the Board members for Kotoko and neither of them will see the Board chair as the ultimate powerhead. For Kotoko specifically, it is difficult to address the Board chair or the CEO when there is an issue. In the Kotoko set-up, an Executive Chairman is needed so as to do away with any form of ambiguity because the current set-up with flow of information from Manhyia Palace to the Board and from the Board to the management is not ideal as confusion emerges when there is a contest of ideas.

“I can only appeal to the Board to remain the Board and make sure the CEO runs the club to generate revenue. Once the Board finances the club, it will start to dictate to the CEO and that is a problem. The CEO may also put up a team where he will remunerate them from revenue he generates and will oppose decisions being suggested,” he added.

In the wake of the recent reported chaos in the 12-member Board mandated by his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to lead Asante Kotoko, Mr Addae-Mensah believes it is early for the mishaps and a cordial relationship needs to be settled in order to create a congenial environment for the smooth running of the club.