The DCE for Kpandai, Attah Kofi Emmanuel Tatabilata, has cut sod for the construction of a district Fire Service office complex at Kpandai, the district capital after a report by Adom News’ Odehyeba Owusu Job.

The facility, which would house fire service field personnel and their firefighting equipment, is as part of the District Assembly Performance Assignment Tools (DPAT), according to the DCE.

It would afford the constituency members the means to a quick response to fire outbreaks and other preventable disasters.

The project, to be completed in six months, would contain offices, staff changing room, storerooms, among others and a large compound for a car park.

At a short groundbreaking ceremony at Kpandai today, the DCE expressed regret most of the fire outbreaks and disasters could have been prevented but for lack of a district fire station.

He said counting on fire services outside the district has always cost them because either the fire tender comes in rather too late lacks water and fuel.

He explained that with the coming of a fire station to the district, rescuing and protecting lives in events of any mishaps would be prompt and rewarding than before.

Speaking on behalf of the chief and people of Kpandai, the Okyeame of Kpandai Nawuri Traditional Area, Nana Donkor Sampson, also applauded Multimedia reporter Odehyeba Owusu Job for his numerous reports which have yielded positive results.

He also commended the DCE for his numerous support to the constituency and also appealed to the DCE and the Assembly to release the said money to the contractor to complete the work on the scheduled time.

Finally, Mr S.K Amaskey, the contractor for the project, also promised to complete the project on time or earlier than the time scheduled should his outfit receive the funds.