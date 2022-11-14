Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup after failing to recover a hamstring injury, Joy Sports have confirmed.

The defensive midfielder limped off the field during Mallorca’s league game win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Spain-based midfielder has been a core of Otto Addo’s team and after being named in the provisional 55-man squad list was expected to make the final cut for the Mundial.

However, his injury now means Iddrisu will not play any part of Ghana’s campaign in Qatar despite making the Mallorca bench over the weekend in the Copa del Rey game against CD Autol.

The Ghana medical team received an update on the player’s unavailability for the World Cup on Saturday.

He joins Jojo Wollacott who has also been ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his finger during the warm-up ahead of Charlton Athletics’ league game against Burton Albion.

Otto Addo is now set to make late changes in his squad as he prepares to officially release the list on Monday morning.

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha for the tournament on November 19.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.