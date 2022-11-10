Ghana head coach, Otto Addo will on Monday, November 14 announce his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many were expecting an announcement of the squad list by the end of the week.

However, Ghanaian football fans will now have to wait until next week to know the players who will represent Ghana in Qatar.

A 55-man provisional list was released last week Friday by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] but will be trimmed to the final 26 players.

The team will open camp in Abu Dhabi before taking on European side, Switzerland on November 17 as part of the preparations ahead of the Mundial.

Ghana will arrive in Doha for the tournament on November 19.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The West African country who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

The 22nd edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.