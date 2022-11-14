The matchday six of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing scorelines.

On Friday, Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium drew 2-2 agat Berekum Chelsea.

At El Wak Stadium, Legon Cities stunned city rivals, Great Olympics 2-0.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium also recorded a 2-1 win against Kotoku Royals to pick their first points of the season.

On Saturday, Medeama SC at the Akoon Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko.

The Yellow and Mauve under David Duncan have failed to win any of their last four games. The results leave them in the 14th position with just six points after six games played.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a goalless game against Karela United.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United halted Aduana Stars’ winning run with a 1-0 win.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Accra Lions.

Nsoatreman FC at the Cape Coast Stadium shocked Dreams FC with a 2-1 win.

Samartex FC at home suffered a 3-0 defeat to Babiani Gold Stars.

Accra Lions sit top of the league log with 15 points. Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars come 2nd and 3rd with 13 points each respectively.

Samartex FC, Tamale City, and King Faisal sit in the relegation zone.

The Premier League will break as the 2022 World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Tamale City 2-2 Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities 2-0 Great Olympics

King Faisal 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Medeama SC 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Karela United

Real Tamale United 1-0 Aduana Stars

Bechem United 0-1 Accra Lions

Nsoatreman FC 2-1 Dreams FC

Samartex FC 0-3 Bibiani GoldStars