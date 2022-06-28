Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has vowed that his side will assemble the best materials for their participation in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in the 2022/23 Champions League having won the Ghana Premier League title this season.

Over the years, Ghanaian clubs have struggled to make an impact in Africa.

But Mr Amponsah, speaking ahead of their participation in the Champions League, is confident his side will lift the Ghana flag high.

“We have seen the performance in Africa over the years and I think it is about time we improve our performance,” he said on Adom TV on Fire-for-Fire.

“We have argued that we will need the support of government and corporate bodies to make an impact in Africa because playing in Africa is all about money.

“Huge sums are given to Black Stars ahead of major tournaments and for Ghanaian clubs to perform such monies must be given to the clubs.

“We have had discussions and we are confident in putting up a good performance next season in Africa. We will improve the squad and bring in people to assist the management and the technical team.

“We will do our best in Africa,” he said. “When we played in Africa, we did not lose a game at home, and playing at the Accra Sports Stadium also affected us because our supporters could not show up in their numbers due to the distance but this time around, we will ensure the right thing is done and will definitely make the country proud,” he added.