A notorious thief, who is being paid back spiritually, broke down on a live radio show where he was seeking help to redeem himself.

The 22-year-old Kofi (pseudonym), narrating his ordeal on Nhyira FM‘s Ewiase Mu Nsem, said nightmares and mysterious sicknesses have taken over his life ever since he stole a phone belonging to his friend.

“I saw myself in a dream, I was in a mortuary with tags on my leg. In other instances, I see strange people choking me. I almost ran mad. I feel things moving in my body physically. My life is at risk,” he said.

Kofi, who owns a delivery service, narrated that the genesis of his problems was when he fled with a phone he was to deliver to a client, on the orders of his friend.

He confessed to have sold the phone to pay off debt he incurred during his police case for series of unrelated theft incidents.

He stated that he cut off ties with his friend and the client after which he relocated from Kumasi to Accra to start afresh.

However, he received a message in his dream that he has just a month to live on earth and since then, his life has never been the same.

All efforts to plead with his friend and the client have proven futile as they are bent on teaching him a lesson rather than take back the stolen phone and compensation.

It is for this reason he stormed the studios of Nhyira FM during the spiritual show, to seek help.