Veteran Highlife musician, Rex Omarl, is the latest to add his voice to the never-ending debate on the building of a National Cathedral proposed by President Akufo-Addo. Rex Omar has stated that the edifice will not glorify God, but rather praise Satan.

He shared the strong opinion while speaking to Joy Entertainment’s Kofi Hayford, at the VGMA Summit 2022, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, on the 21st of June. According to Rex, the National Cathedral is being built on lies, stating, “I’ll call it a den of Satan not a Cathedral”.

The GHAMRO chairman defended his assertion by explaining that the government should have been honest with the citizens on what its true intentions were.

He appeared to be bothered by the fact that the idea of building the National Cathedral was sold to Ghanaians as a private project but has currently metamorphosed into a public project that requires huge spending of the tax payer’s money.

He is of firm belief that “this cannot be [God’s] cathedral because it’s based on lies and the Bible says Satan is the father of all lies and everything that is based on lies is not of God”.