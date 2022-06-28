Ghana identified as transit country for drug trafficking – British High Commission

The British High Commission in Ghana has revealed that the country has been noted on the global radar as a transit country for drug trafficking, especially cocaine and other psychotropic substances.

Deputy Head of Missions at the British High Commission, Keith McMahon, disclosed this at the commemoration of the International Day against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

According to him, some fishing communities in the country have been identified as conduits for such activities in the drug supply chain.

He said with the global availability of drug increasing more than ever before, urgent measures need to be taken to disrupt every notable supply and destination point of drug trafficking.

“Ghana is noted as a transit country for drug trafficking, particularly cocaine and sent to men directly across the ocean. Our teams from border force, immigration enforcement forces and the national crime agency have developed strong partnerships not only with the Narcotics Control Commission (NCC) but also the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Police Service, the Financial Intelligence Centre and other law enforcement agencies. We have made this progress together,” he explained.

He added that the UK has invested over three million cedis in Ghana’s Narcotics Commission over the last 10 years as part of efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

Keith McMahon noted that there has been a partnership between the UK and Germany through GIZ to set up an organised crime programme.

The programme, he said “will build upon progress already made and continue to support and strengthen some of the institutions here in Ghana.”

The Narcotics Control Commission is also expected to collaborate with the programme for a new awareness-raising campaign on drug trafficking and abuse.

“This programme is designed to protect fishermen and the communities from the dangers of substance abuse and ensure that they are aware of the dangers of becoming involved in trafficking,” Keith McMahon stated.

On his part, the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Derry who read the keynote speech on behalf of the President at the commemoration of the International Day against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking said relentless effort is needed to tackle the illicit drug trafficking menace and called for public support.