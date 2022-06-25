Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, has rated their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors have been crowned the champions of the just-ended season for the first time in seven years.

Kotoko finished the season with 68 points under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Speaking on the performance of his side, Nana Yaw Amponsah lauded his side for the performance.

According to him, he will rate the performance of his side 70 percent.

“I must congratulate the playing body and the technical team for their hard work throughout the season,” the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant said on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“I will rate our performance of the season 70 percent because even though we are champions there were some games we should not have lost but in all, it was a good season for us,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.