The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the ‘Champion of Champions’ match is scheduled to be played on September 4, 2022.

The one off Super Cup will be honoured ahead of the 2022/23 GPL season.

The tie is played between the League Champions, Asante Kotoko and the winner of the MTN FA cup, which is set to be played between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United on Sunday, June 26.

Last two seasons, the Phobians were automatically awarded the trophy after annexing both the Premier League and FA cup.

The Kumasi-based side was crowned champions of the top flight on Sunday, June 12 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The venue for the match is yet to be announced by the executive council of the GFA.