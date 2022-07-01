The Enterprise Village hub in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab organised a consultative stakeholder meeting to collate challenges and recommendations on the role of data science in job creation.

The theme for this year’s meeting, “The role of data science in transforming the local economy for job creation and economic development”, took place at the hub’s premises at Dzorwulu, Accra.

The meeting, nonetheless, engaged key stakeholders to outline the skills gap, challenges, opportunities, strategies and to collate policies in the data science industry for transforming the local economy for sustainable development.

The technical meeting facilitated and further deepened relationships and collaboration among local players to forge an agenda for job creation in the country.

At the climax, stakeholders were encouraged to make commitments to collaborate with the hub to make a lasting impact in creating jobs in the country.