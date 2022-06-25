Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed why Maxwell Konadu was sacked as the head coach of the club.

The former Black Stars assistant coach was shown the exit during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after matchday four defeat to Great Olympics.

Konadu was subsequently replaced by Johnson Smith.

Speaking on his decision why the former Wa All-Stars gaffer was shown the exit, Nana Yaw Amponsah said Konadu failed to live up to the task that was presented to him.

He, however, acknowledged that Maxwell Konadu was part of the people pushing for his appointment as the CEO of the club but he sacked him because he is a results-oriented person.

READ ALSO

“I’m a results-oriented person and sacking him does not mean I have a problem with him. He was part of the people pushing me to be named Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO],” he said on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“He performed well but at a point, we felt we have to let him go. I don’t hate him. He is a good person but I’m a result-oriented person so sacking him was not an issue,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League having won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.