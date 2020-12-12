The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Abirem constituency in the Eastern Region, John Osei Frimpong, says he’s utterly amazed that the people of Koti ye Aboa voted against him during the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election.

The first-term legislator was re-elected after he polled 19,151 representing 55.19% of the valid votes cast while his closest contender, Mavis Ama Frimpong, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured 15,110 representing 43.54% of the valid votes cast.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Mr Frimpong explained he was shocked because Koti ye Aboa town just as Etwe Nimnyansa and Hwoa Ye mobo are dear to his heart and he has done a lot of work there.

“I’m being very honest, I feel pained that they voted against me in Koti Ye Aboa. This is so because I purposed in my heart to ensure development in that town. I had a very good relationship with the people and I least expected that they’ll vote against me. I’m sad that the residents didn’t acknowledge the work I’ve done in the area and rather rewarded me in this painful way. It is true that you should never trust human beings. I feel a lot of pain from the way they’ve treated me,” he said.

Koti Ye Aboa and surrounding communities – Etwe Nimnyansa and Hwoa Ye mobo became popular in 2018 after the former Energy Minister, Kyeremateng Agyako, mentioned them on the Floor of Parliament in response to a question by Member of Parliament for that area on when the towns would be connected to the national grid.

The above-mentioned communities and 23 others after a year were hooked onto the national grid in a $2.3 million rural electrification project.