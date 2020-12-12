Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, says all indications prove that the just-ended election was free, fair and transparent.

“The EC’s position was that this [election] was free, fair and transparent. Indeed, they have been. I have heard CODEO make observations, their reports are here. I have heard the European Union observers make their case.

“All of them come to a certain conclusion, the process was free and was fair, indeed transparent,” he stated.

Speaking to Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile, Saturday, Mr Baako noted that voting was smooth sailing despite several acts of violence.

READ ALSO:

Election 2020: Collation was less transparent – EU observers

I have evidence to show that my NPP colleague sabotaged me – Defeated NPP candidate cries [Listen]

He also praised the processes and equipment procured by the EC, saying: “The PVDs worked efficiently. The efficacy of the new technology was vindicated.

“The reason there weren’t many queues was because of the efficiency of the biometric voter machine. Majority of them worked.”

Despite all indications for a credible election as touted by the EC, the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Mahama has described the verdict from the Commission as “fictionalised and flawed.”

In response, Mr Baako submitted that the democracy of the country paves way for people to settle issues like this in the Court of Law.

He added that former President Mahama has been a beneficiary of a similar instance in the 2012 election petition.

“That is his opinion, he is entitled to it but fortunately, he knows what to do. He can go to court, we all saw what happened. Indeed, that experience has informed the improvement and progress we have made in our election architecture,” he noted.