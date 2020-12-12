Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed says the Electoral Commission was an accomplice in printing excess ballot papers to favour the victory of President-elect, Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party.

The Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry stated that if Ghanaians had taken seriously concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress about overprinted ballot papers, the 2020 Presidential victory would have gone in favour of Former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I remember when we raised such concerns, a lot of people thought the NDC was just fomenting trouble and trying to destabilize the country in raising concerns about things that were non-existent,” he said.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile, Mr. Muhammed stated that there are several evidence to back the claims by the NDC.

“True to the NDC’s concerns, ballot papers with EC stamps and serial numbers were found with people, example at Ejisu, a gentleman was arrested with 10 ballot papers.

“He was in an SUV vehicle with about 2 or 3 people with a bag that contained a lot of the ballot papers with stamps. All these ballot papers were thumb printed for President Akufo-Addo.

Although he said he did not carry along the pink sheet to prove his assertion, Mr. Murtala alleged that the EC in Gushegu increased President Akufo-Addo’s vote by a 100 vote, while Mahama’s votes were reduced by 900.

He reiterated the NDC’s position of rectifying what they describe as a fictitious and flawed election result while assuring party faithful that their true verdict of who to lead Ghana for the next 4 years will be respected and upheld.