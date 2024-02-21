The Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah, has assured residents that his office is actively planning to desilt drains and remove structures built on waterways ahead of the rainy season.

Recent demolition exercises, particularly in areas prone to flooding, have been undertaken by the Assembly despite objections from affected residents.

In an interview with Citi News, Nii Adjei Tawiah said these efforts are part of a broader series of clean-up exercises.

He urged residents to cooperate during such exercises and encouraged their participation in drainage maintenance activities.

Addressing concerns from some residents who oppose demolition actions, Mr. Tawiah said the move is to avoid the perennial flooding in the area

He cited a recent demolition exercise in Asylum Down as an example, noting that while some may view it negatively, it is necessary to mitigate future flood risks.

“For demolition exercises, as recent as last week, we dealt with something similar in Asylum Down. Sometimes, people don’t appreciate it because as far as they are concerned, it’s a neighbour living in those kiosks and unauthorized structures, and they don’t see why we should come in to destroy them. However, prevention is better than cure.”

“Often times, people come to the assembly for tools, and we give them that support and in some cases for the collection of the rubbish that they’ve been able to remove from the drains. We give them that support, and we will continue to support the community.” he said.

