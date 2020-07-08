Ghanaian musicians Kontihene and Fameye have shown support to comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face.

According to Funny Face, the two and one She Loves Stonebwoy have bought 200 copies of his ‘Animal Kingdom’ album which has so for witnessed low patronage since its release.

This comes after Funny Face made a public appeal for support as he begged Ghanaians for forgiveness.

Taking to Instagram, Funny Face shared a video from the exciting moment while acknowledging the kind gesture.

Watch the video below: