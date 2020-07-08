Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes it was a good decision to abrogate the domestic football season.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, football in the country has come to a halt.

However, the Executive Council of the GFA, after a meeting, took the decision to end the 2019/20 season.

“We have 18 clubs in the Premier League with minimum players of 30 each, coaches, administrators, 48 clubs in the Division One, medical staff, Women’s Premier League. We also have Division Two, Three and juvenile football [clubs] at the regional level,” he said as reported by Football Ghana.

“We are talking about a large chunk of people who wholly rely on football as a source of living.

“We also serve as entertainment to people at the social aspect and people also use our platforms as sources of living.

“So it is a huge decision that we had to take but we thought about Ghana first obviously, while we continue to engage our key stakeholder to ensure that we bring back football,” he added.

However, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold have been given the nod to represent Ghana in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

There was no demotion and promotion.