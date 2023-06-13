Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has congratulated the new Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo on her appointment.

The former Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary has said he does not know Justice Torkonoo and may never know her.

But taking to Twitter after President Nana Akufo-Addo swore her in on Monday, Mr Anyidoho wished her well for climbing the ladder of women occupying top positions in Ghana.

“I wish her well for rising meritoriously to follow a tradition of women occupying the 4th most important Office of the Land.

“I hear she is God-fearing. Madam, look up to God and do what is right in His sight. Ayekoo. Shalom,” Mr Anyidoho wrote.

Justice Torkornoo will be the third female Chief Justice in the history of the country after Justice Georgina Theodore Woode and Sophia Akuffo.

She has over 19 years experience and takes over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboa as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice.

She has served at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, where she was appointed in 2019 by President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo said the appointment of Justice Torkornoo was not particularly a difficult one to take as she had shown from her career “a full grasp of the intricacies” of the country’s judicial system.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Torkonoo was optimistic that she will bring hope for a justice system that is fair, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the Ghanaian people.

