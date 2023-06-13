The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has congratulated, the new Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, on her nomination and subsequent unanimous approval by Members of Parliament.

According to a statement from the trading group, the Chief Justice leaves no one in doubt about her ability and qualification for the job.

This is due to her considerable experience as a judge who has served the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court and the excellent manner in which she responded to questions in Parliament during her vetting.

“For those who may have known her or may have worked with her/have observed her closely in dealings with matters of law, will affirm that Her Ladyship, has acquitted herself brilliantly and deserves to occupy the high office of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.”

The association added that it hopes the Chief Justice’s deep knowledge and experience in law will help deliver and change the face of the judiciary and take it to a higher level.