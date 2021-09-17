Despite touting himself as a trainee of the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who shaped his appreciation of certain things as a man of peace fondly known as ‘Asomdwehene’, former Director of Operations at the Presidency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, insists Samuel Koku Anyidoho learnt nothing.

The Former Director of Communications under the late Prof. Mills’ administration, he contends, is a failure who did not learn anything good under the feet of the humble professor.

“As far as the teachings of Prof Mills, the knowledge we acquired after working with somebody like Professor Mills, I can say without any hesitation that he didn’t learn anything,” the Ghanaian sports journalist now a politician and the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio revealed.

Mr Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) was expelled by the party for being hostile to party rules and regulations.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face-to-Face, Mr Vanderpuye described Mr Anyidoho as nobody so far as he the (MP) is concerned.

“That is how he projected himself and that is how you people perceived him but he was a nobody in government, he wasn’t powerful,” the MP told host, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

“He (Anyidoho) was perceived to be powerful but he was a nobody, as Director of Communications, he did not preside over me, as Director of Operations, so he was not running the government,” Mr Vanderpuye added.

